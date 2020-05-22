Here's result of Shehbaz Sharif's coronavirus test
Web Desk
02:23 PM | 22 May, 2020
Here's result of Shehbaz Sharif's coronavirus test
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Shari on Friday tested negative for coronavirus. 

The leader of the opposition underwent COVID-19 test after a key leader of the PML-N, Attaullah Tarar, was diagnosed with the infection yesterday. 

Sharif family members and party leaders had advised the former Punjab chief minister to took the test as a precautionary measures. 

He was earlier tested for the virus when he had returned from London following the coronavirus outbreak. The result at that time had also came back negative. 

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar tests positive for ... 04:32 PM | 21 May, 2020

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar was diagnosed with coronavirus on ...

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 50,694, according to government data till Friday evening. 

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1067, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 15,201 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 365, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 336 and 310 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 39 deaths; Islamabad, 10; Gilgit Baltistan, 4; and Azad Kashmir, 1.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

More From This Category
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with ...
09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr