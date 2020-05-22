Here's result of Shehbaz Sharif's coronavirus test

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Shari on Friday tested negative for coronavirus.

The leader of the opposition underwent COVID-19 test after a key leader of the PML-N, Attaullah Tarar, was diagnosed with the infection yesterday.

Sharif family members and party leaders had advised the former Punjab chief minister to took the test as a precautionary measures.

He was earlier tested for the virus when he had returned from London following the coronavirus outbreak. The result at that time had also came back negative.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar tests positive for ... 04:32 PM | 21 May, 2020 LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar was diagnosed with coronavirus on ...

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 50,694, according to government data till Friday evening.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1067, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 15,201 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 365, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 336 and 310 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 39 deaths; Islamabad, 10; Gilgit Baltistan, 4; and Azad Kashmir, 1.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).