Here's result of Shehbaz Sharif's coronavirus test
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Shari on Friday tested negative for coronavirus.
The leader of the opposition underwent COVID-19 test after a key leader of the PML-N, Attaullah Tarar, was diagnosed with the infection yesterday.
Sharif family members and party leaders had advised the former Punjab chief minister to took the test as a precautionary measures.
He was earlier tested for the virus when he had returned from London following the coronavirus outbreak. The result at that time had also came back negative.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 50,694, according to government data till Friday evening.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1067, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 15,201 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 365, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 336 and 310 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 39 deaths; Islamabad, 10; Gilgit Baltistan, 4; and Azad Kashmir, 1.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
