Punjab launches Insaf Medicine Card

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister has launched Insaf Medicine Card, a project of providing free medicines to patients of the chronic diseases.

Addressing the participants of a ceremony at CM House on Sunday, the provincial chief executive said free medicines would be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 Hepatitis and 70,047 TB patients in the first phase of the project.

He also distributed the cards among patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB at the inaugural ceremony.

وزیرا علیٰ پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار @UsmanAKBuzdar کی ہدایات صوبہ بھر میں ٹی بی ، ہیپاٹائٹس اور ایڈز کے مریضوں کو ادویات کی بروقت اور مفت فراہمی کےلئے ایک اہم قدم

انصاف میڈیسن کارڈ ! #InsafMedicineCard#PunjabHealthReform#ReformingPunjab pic.twitter.com/VBYrX0XXBu — PTI North Punjab (@PtiNorthPunjab) November 21, 2020

The deserving patients will be biometrically verified from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital and after completion of the procedure and the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued and the patient will be able to obtain free medicines from the centres.