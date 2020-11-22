Punjab launches Insaf Medicine Card
Web Desk
11:11 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister has launched Insaf Medicine Card, a project of providing free medicines to patients of the chronic diseases.

Addressing the participants of a ceremony at CM House on Sunday, the provincial chief executive said free medicines would be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 Hepatitis and 70,047 TB patients in the first phase of the project.

He also distributed the cards among patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB at the inaugural ceremony.

The deserving patients will be biometrically verified from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital and after completion of the procedure and the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued and the patient will be able to obtain free medicines from the centres.

