06:34 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
PM Imran picks Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for key slot
ISLAMABAD – Religious cleric Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been appointed as prime minister’s special representative on religious harmony for Middle East.

Media reports say Prime Minister House has issued a notification regarding the appointment of Ashrafi. 

On Sept 29, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had picked the All Pakistan Ulema Council chairman as special representative on religious harmony. 

A notification then issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect”.

It added, “The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Asharfi shall be in honorary capacity”.

