Karachi matric board website crashes after Class 9 results announcement

KARACHI – The Karachi Matric Board announced the results of the Class 9 Science and General Groups (Regular and Private) annual exams 2025, but a major website crash left thousands of students frustrated and anxious as they were unable to access their results online.

According to reports, the results were officially declared in the afternoon and were expected to be uploaded on the website by 4 PM. However, the online system malfunctioned soon after, preventing students from viewing their results for several hours.

Over 177,000 students appeared in the Science Group exams, with a pass percentage of over 78%. Around 133,000 students passed all seven papers.

Students expressed anger and distress over the technical failure. One student, Shiza Nasir, said, “After waiting for months, not being able to see our results online feels like torture.” Her mother, Fatima, suggested that the board should also notify results via SMS or WhatsApp to avoid such problems.

Another student, Nadir, a private candidate, said he tried to open the website within minutes of the announcement but repeatedly got a “server busy” message for hours. Similarly, Muhammad Shoaib, a regular student, said he briefly accessed the website before it crashed again.

Board’s response:

Board spokesperson Muhammad Ali Jafri explained that the heavy online traffic immediately after the announcement caused the crash. He said the issue was being fixed and the website would return to normal within a few hours.

Technical expert’s view:

Website developer Muhammad Adil said that such failures occur when a site’s backend structure is weak. He recommended upgrading the system, improving internet connectivity, and using cloud-based servers to handle large data loads during result announcements.

Result statistics:

Science Group: 177,660 students registered; 175,511 appeared; overall pass percentage 78.26%.

General Group (Regular & Private): 15,954 students registered; 14,984 appeared; overall pass percentage 54.38%.

Despite the impressive results, the prolonged website failure overshadowed the day, turning a moment of achievement into frustration for thousands of students and parents.