Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda including APC’s anti-government movement
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday), at Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad wherein the country’s political, economic situation will be discussed.
According to media details, the meeting will discuss 14-point agenda including overall political, economic and security-related situation.
The cabinet meeting will review the anti-government decisions of the All Parties Conference (APC) and chalk out a strategy to deal with the anti-government movement of all parties.
The meeting will legally review the political activities of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his video link address to the APC while the cabinet will also review the NAB cases against political leaders and latest development in these cases.
The federal cabinet will also approve the retail price of different medicines, decrease in the price of the injection which is administered to coronavirus patients, the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and its oil member.
-
- Indian troops intentionally target civil population, ISPR briefs ...01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC, says ...12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment ...03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020