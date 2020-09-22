Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda including APC’s anti-government movement 

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday), at Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad wherein the country’s political, economic situation will be discussed.

According to media details, the meeting will discuss 14-point agenda including overall political, economic and security-related situation.

The cabinet meeting will review the anti-government decisions of the All Parties Conference (APC) and chalk out a strategy to deal with the anti-government movement of all parties.

The meeting will legally review the political activities of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his video link address to the APC while the cabinet will also review the NAB cases against political leaders and latest development in these cases.

The federal cabinet will also approve the retail price of different medicines, decrease in the price of the injection which is administered to coronavirus patients, the appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and its oil member.