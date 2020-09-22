Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
12:17 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJ&K) Badgam district today (Tuesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Charar-e-Sharief area of the district.
Meanwhile, Indian troops along with paramilitary forces launched cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas.
-
- Indian troops intentionally target civil population, ISPR briefs ...01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC, says ...12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment ...03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020