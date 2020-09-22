Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJ&K) Badgam district today (Tuesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Charar-e-Sharief area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops along with paramilitary forces launched cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas.