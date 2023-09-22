Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor steals limelight at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s walima reception

ISLAMABAD – The walima reception of Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who wedded former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on Tuesday, was held in Islamabad on Thursday night.

The splendid event took place at Serena Hotel in Islamabad and was attended by various prominent personalities from different walks of life.

Apart from star cricketers, the event garnered significant attention due to the participation of various known personalities.

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, who is currently serving as Corps Commander in Balochistan, also attended the event and shared the stage with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad, and Shahid Afridi.

The former Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) remained the center of attention during the walima reception.

شاہین شاہ آفریدی کے ولیمے کی تقریب میں جنرل آصف غفور کی شرکت ۔ pic.twitter.com/RpoXvCvvnr — Abbas Shabbir (@Abbasshabbir72) September 21, 2023

Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed also graced the occasion and greeted the left-arm fast bowler on his big day.