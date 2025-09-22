Groom braves Floodwaters to bring home bride

KASUR – Parts of Punjab are reeling under water, but love found its way despite nature’s hurdles as a groom in Punjab’s Kasur district arrived at his bride’s home on a boat after a route was cut off.

The groom, Majid Dogar, a resident of Ganjah Kalan, set out with his Baraat to Hujra Shah Muqeem. However, the journey was interrupted when floodwater blocked all road access.

Determined not to let situation spoil big day, the groom and his wedding party sought the help of Rescue 1122, who provided a boat to carry them across the waterlogged area.

The unusual scene of wedding procession in a rescue boat quickly drew attention, with locals gathering to watch the moment. Clips of this baraat went viral on social media, sparking lively conversations.

The wedding ceremony was successfully held at the bride’s home, making it a day the couple and their community, will never forget.