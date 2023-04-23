Former Balochistan Assembly speaker Mir Zahoor Hussain Khoso passes away

Mir Zahoor Hussain Khoso, former Speaker of Balochistan Assembly and head of Khoso tribe, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Family sources revealed that Zahoor Hussain had been receiving treatment for lung cancer at a hospital in Karachi, where he passed away on Saturday night. The deceased had undergone a throat surgery at Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, but his health had deteriorated in recent days.

Zahoor Khan Khosa has been buried in his ancestral village of Mir Hasan graveyard in Sohbatpur District.

Mir Zahoor Khan Khosa had a long and illustrious political career, serving as the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly from 1990 to 1993. He was known for his commitment to public service and the development of his region. Zahoor Khan Khosa was also an influential tribal leader and played a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in his area.

Notably, he was the elder brother of Mir Manzoor Ahmad Khan Khosa, a well-known tribal figure, and the uncle of former provincial ministers Mir Izhar Khan Khosa and Mir Salim Khan Khosa.