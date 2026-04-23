Europeans now see US as bigger threat than China, survey finds

A recent survey conducted across six European countries reveals a notable shift in public opinion following anti-Europe statements by US President Donald Trump.

The survey indicates that a growing number of Europeans now view the United States as a greater threat than China.

Overall, 36 percent of respondents identified the US as the bigger risk, while 29 percent pointed to China. Country-specific results show Spain leading with 51 percent seeing the US as a threat, followed by Italy at 46 percent, Belgium at 42 percent, and Germany at 30 percent.

However, France and Poland reflected differing views. In France, 37 percent saw the US as a threat compared to 43 percent for China, while in Poland only 13 percent considered the US a risk versus 37 percent for China.

Experts suggest these findings highlight how European perceptions of global powers are rapidly evolving, influenced by political rhetoric, foreign policy decisions, and international tensions.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Caroline Lewot has clarified that President Trump has not set a specific deadline for a ceasefire with Iran, dismissing reports of a 3- to 5-day timeline.

Lewot explained that the president is allowing Iran a few days to present a mutually agreed proposal. During this period, a temporary ceasefire may remain in place, but the timing will be determined solely by the US Commander-in-Chief.

She noted that Trump is satisfied with the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized that the economic leverage imposed on Iran is encouraging the country to return to negotiations. The president seeks a consensus response from Iran and will dictate the timeline for any economic measures.

Additionally, Lewot stated that Iran must submit enriched uranium to the US and suggested that private communications from Iran often differ from its public statements.