Trump orders destruction of mine-laying boats in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has ordered the destruction of any vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. Navy has been directed to target all such boats, regardless of size. He claimed that 159 enemy vessels have already been sunk.

Trump added that American minesweepers are actively clearing the Strait and that military operations in the area have been intensified threefold.

In a separate statement, he said Iran is facing serious difficulties in selecting its leadership, with deep divisions between hardliners and so-called moderates. He claimed hardline elements are failing on the battlefield, while moderates are gaining attention despite not being truly moderate.

Trump further asserted that the U.S. has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, stating that no ship can enter or exit without approval from the U.S. Navy. He added that the waterway has been effectively closed and that a strict blockade will continue until Iran reaches an agreement.