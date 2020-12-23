Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-23- Updated 09:00 AM
09:19 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2020 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|160.5
|161.25
|Euro
|EUR
|193.5
|196
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212
|215
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.35
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.3
|42.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120
|122
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|25
|25.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25
|25.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.6
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|500
|502.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|104.3
|105
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|410.5
|412.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118.5
|120
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.1
|182
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- ‘COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Pakistan’ – Man slapped with ...10:40 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan issues visas to 47 Indian Hindu yatrees10:23 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan reports 84 new deaths, 2142 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours10:07 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 202009:52 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Forever n then some': Popstar Ariana Grande gets engaged08:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 'Lucky' Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari ahead of ...07:38 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020