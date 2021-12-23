Karachi bakery draws ire for refusing to write Merry Christmas on cake

Bakery management says it does not ‘discriminate on the basis of religion’
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Karachi bakery draws ire for refusing to write Merry Christmas on cake
Share

KARACHI – A bakery in the country’s largest metropolis has sparked a controversy on social media for refusing to write Merry Christmas on cakes ahead of the annual Christian festival.

The intolerant incident was shared by a social media user in the Voice of Customer group who narrated her ordeal. It reportedly occurred with her at the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Karachi-based bakery.

Celestia Naseem Khan said she visited the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Delizia to buy a cake and the worker refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ on it. He maintained that he was not allowed to as he had been given an ‘order’ from the kitchen.

The post soon garnered a lot of attention as there was an uproar as netizens expressed their shock and anger.

The outcry on social media also prompted the bakery’s management response which cleared the air. Bakery representatives said there is nothing wrong with wishing someone Merry Christmas and expressed their sorrow at the incident.

At the moment we are taking action against the concerned employee. It was done in an individual capacity and is not company policy. It may have been done due to lack of education and awareness that ‘Merry Christmas’ means wishing someone a happy Christmas, nothing else, the bakery management said.

What a Shame! Islamabad café owners mock, ... 11:08 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Two of the owners of Cannoli by Cafe Soul, a high-end restaurant in the federal capital, are under ...

Reports claimed that this is not the first such incident from the same confectioners as a similar incident was reported back in 2018. In the previous incident, a customer was denied a cake with ‘Merry Christmas’ written on it and told that ‘company instructions’ restricted them.

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Special Technology Zone ...
01:03 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Election Commission reserves verdict on plea ...
12:27 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is now on TikTok
10:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
‘Collective determination’: US thanks ...
10:24 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Bahrain Naval Force Commander lauds ...
09:54 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Pakistan records 359 new Covid cases, 2 ...
09:28 AM | 23 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First teaser of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's upcoming drama is out now
09:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr