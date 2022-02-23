Two TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in DI Khan, Bannu
10:28 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces have killed two militants from TTP's Gandapur and Fazal Rehman & Mehran groups, in an operation based on intelligence reports in Loni and Garh Mada, DI Khan/Bannu, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

Two SMGs, three hand grenade, eight SMG magazines, and two Bandrails were recovered from the neutralised terrorists.  

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

