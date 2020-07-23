Gold price hits all-times high of Rs117,300 per tola
06:32 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
KARACHI – The price of 24-karat gold soared to Rs117,300 after the yellow metal witnessed an increase of Rs2,300 in the local market on Thursday.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs1,972 to reach Rs100,566, according Karachi Sarafa association.
The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1300.
In international market, the gold prices also increased by $24 to close at $1880 per ounce. The precious commodity was stood at $1856 on Wednesday.
