Pakistan Japan Diplomatic 70th Anniversary Celebration Day to be held on Nov 10

LAHORE - The The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation & Sustainable partnership (AOTS) Japan Lahore Centre is going to organise a one day mini expo to celebrate the Pakistan Japan Diplomatic 70th Anniversary Celebration Day on November 10 at Flatties hotel.

Pakistan Japan relations have evolved over the last many years into a solid friendship where deep exchange of people, technology and cultural activities have supported understanding of both the countries.

The mission of this association is "live together and grow together”. Since its establishment in 1959, the AOTS is a human resource development organisation that promotes technical cooperation such as training and dispatching experts mainly for industrial human resources in developing countries.

Through these projects, "We have contributed to the mutual economic development of Japan and overseas countries, as well as to the enhancement of friendly relations", said a press realse issued here on Friday.

Over the last 40 years AOTS Lahore Center has contributed by dispatching over 4,000 Pakistani citizens in the training programs of Management and technical skills. We continue to make available these highly specialised executive and management trainings to qualified corporate organizations in Pakistan stated Chairman AOTS, Syed Nabeel Hashmi.

"We further Promote industrial internationalization, promote trade, promote investment activities, and carry out projects related to international economic cooperation, thereby contributing to the mutual economic development and friendship between Japan and other countries", he said.

Nabeel added that our Thursday's activity is a whole day event and shall be open to the members of the public from 11:00pm to 6:00pm where a mini Japan expo is being setup.