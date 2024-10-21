USD to PKR: Pakistani Rupee inches up again US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week on a positive note, witnessing gains of 0.03 percent against US dollar during Monday’s early trading session, hovering around 277.52 in the inter-bank market.

Data shared by central bank shows rupee gains Rs0.09 after a stable week where the currency closed at 277.61, slightly lower than the previous week’s closing of 277.64.

State Bank recently indicated that positive developments in Pakistan’s macroeconomic landscape for fiscal year 2023-24 are expected to continue into the following year, forecasting GDP growth between 2.5pc and 3.5pc, below the government’s target of 3.6pc.

Greenback is expected to climb further in international marker for several reasons including presidential elections.