Bakhtawar Bhutto announces birth of her third son

DUBAI – Bakhtawar Bhutto, the eldest daughter of incumbent President Asif Ali Zardari and late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, announced the birth of the third child. The tot was born on October 20 Sunday.

Bakhtawar’s first child with husband Mahmood Choudhry was born in 2021, second one came into the world in 2022.

The heartwarming news was shared by Bakhtawar on her Instagram where she expressed her gratitude to Allah for this new blessing. While she has yet to reveal the name and picture of her newborn, Mrs Bhutto mentioned the date of birth of the newborn.

This new addition to Bhutto-Zardari family adds to the joy of the occasion, as fans and well-wishers extend their heartfelt congratulations to Bakhtawar and her family.

The couple were engaged in late 2020 and married in early 2021.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

