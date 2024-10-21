Pakistan Constitutional Amendments signed into law by President Asif Zardari

In a major development for Pakistan’s legal framework, President Asif Ali Zardari officially signed 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law. This action follows the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and took place during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Secretariat on Monday.

The ceremony was delayed and ultimately held around noon. The passage of this amendment marks an important step in the ongoing evolution of Pakistan’s constitution, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing key issues facing the nation.

The gazette released by National Assembly Secretariat said The following Act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) received the assent of the President on the 21st October, 2024, is hereby published.

More to follow…