Marie Stopes Society treats over 13,000 flood victims in KP 

PESHAWAR - Marie Stopes Society has served nearly 13,000 patients in the flood-affected areas of Peshawar, Charsada and Nowshera.

These services were offered through a fully equipped network of three Mobile Health Units, accoding to the Regional Manager of Peshawar Arshad Hanif Khatak.

He mentioned that 98 free medical camps were conducted in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where above 13,000 women, girls and children were provided quality health services.

Khatak said that Marie Stopes Society is providing shelter, food items, clean drinking water and counselling and awareness to the flood-affected people along with free OPD health services. He told DailyPakistan that skin diseases, diarrhoea, dengue fever, malaria respiratory diseases and waterborne diseases are common in flood-affected areas.

Moreover, he added that MSS has served over 47 thousand people in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The organisation conducted 481 free mobile health camps to reach people in need.

Antenatal and postnatal care is a major issue for pregnant women and infants. They need immediate response and Marie Stopes Society is catching them at their doorstep with mobile health vans.

“We have provided antenatal care to 2,552 women and postnatal care to 1091 women and infants", he explained.

Khatak further vowed “to continue the support our brothers and sisters in flood-hit areas and use all possible resources to provide them with free health services.”

MSS is a Pakistani not-for-profit organization, that is committed to improving family health outcomes for the last 30 years, by implementing family and client-centred interventions. It does this by ensuring the provision of high-quality, affordable and easily accessible services across the country.