Search

PakistanTop News

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage of incident

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
Swat mob lynching
Source: Social media

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has formed a 10-member joint investigation team (JIT) following the lynching of a local tourist in Swat accused of desecrating the Holy Quran.

Officials confirmed the arrest of 23 suspects based on CCTV footage. The tourist, Muhammad Suleman from Sialkot, was dragged from a police facility by a mob, tortured, killed, and set on fire on suspicion of burning pages of the Islamic scripture.

The JIT, comprising senior police officials and members of the Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch, and Intelligence Bureau, aims to uncover the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice. Superintendent of Police Hazrat Khan, leading the JIT, stated that the team is systematically collecting evidence, including forensic analysis of the CCTV footage, and recording eyewitness statements.

Khan emphasized that the investigation is thorough, aiming to ensure all involved are brought to justice. He described how a mob stormed the police station, damaging property and vehicles before killing Suleman and burning his body. So far, 23 individuals have been arrested, with more arrests anticipated. The suspects face charges including premeditated murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, use of deadly weapons, and obstructing public servants.

Police spokesperson Nasir Iqbal detailed the damages caused by the mob, including the burning of two motorcycles, five personal vehicles, and one police mobile. The police station building was also ransacked. Iqbal confirmed that all arrested individuals were local residents, with no political leaders involved. The police report named 49 individuals identified through CCTV footage and listed over 2,000 others as unknown suspects.

Regarding accusations of police negligence, no inquiry has been initiated against the Station House Officer of the attacked police precinct. The details of the case will be included in the JIT report, which is still under investigation.

The incident was discussed in the National Assembly of Pakistan, where Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stressed the parliament’s responsibility to protect people and minorities from such violence. He condemned the exploitation of the incident for political purposes and emphasized that Islam prohibits the killing of innocent people. Asif noted that no evidence of blasphemy has been found in such mob killings, often used to settle personal scores.

Security expert Syed Kaleem Imam highlighted the need to enhance police capacity to handle sensitive situations and educate the community to prevent such incidents. He pointed out that while there are standard operating procedures to handle such crimes, police often struggle to control mobs due to a lack of understanding.

Imam called for more community policing exercises and criticized the government for pandering to popular sentiment instead of taking firm action against crimes committed in the name of religion. He urged the government to sensitize the community through mosques and discourage the use of loudspeakers to spread messages during sensitive situations.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

07:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces mega operation against fake number plates of vehicles

07:14 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Additional personnel deployed on Lahore's internal and external routes

06:36 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Afghan national arrested in Karachi with fake Pakistani passport from ...

05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Karachi University introduces significant changes for MPhil, PhD ...

05:51 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Bijli' shines in Karachi's thrilling donkey cart race

Most viewed

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism ...

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage of incident

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: