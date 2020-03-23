Coronavirus: Three grooms arrested in Peshawar for violating ban
PESHAWAR - The city administration has arrested three grooms for holding marriage ceremonies by violating a ban imposed in wake of coronavirus outbreak.
A team comprising assistant commissioner Rizwana Dar, additional assistant commissioner Kashif Jan and others carried out raids in areas near Ring Road.
The team arrested the grooms and catering service providers while legal proceedings to be launched against the culprits.
Officials said that the families have been warned about holding the ceremonies but they gathered 500 people amid coronavirus outbreak.
Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 799 till Sunday night, according to government data.
The latest incident reported in Balochistan where a 65-year-old man has died. He was under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, according to the provincial government's spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani.
