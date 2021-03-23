Pakistan Day: US President felicitates Pakistani nation, expresses resolve to strengthen cooperation
10:45 AM | 23 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Day: US President felicitates Pakistani nation, expresses resolve to strengthen cooperation
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden Tuesday felicitated the Pakistani nation and expressed the resolve to strengthen the collaboration between the two countries.

In his letter to his Pakistani counterpart President Arif Alvi, Biden, 78, wrote that the Pakistan-US relation was based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

He further added that both sides will continue to work together to address common challenges, especially the Afghan peace process, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change.

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with simplicity in wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and with the pledge to fight the novel virus as it spreads across the country. All the events in connection with Pakistan Day would be held in compliance with Covid SOPs.

Pakistan Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

