Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Mufti Muneeb, Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib, Adnan Siddiqui among 73 civil award receipients in Sindh

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui gets Pride of Performance Award
Source: Instagram

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori awarded civil honours to important personalities from various fields at a ceremony at the Governor's House in Karachi on Saturday.

A total of 73 people from different fields were awarded civil honours at the ceremony.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, Qadir Bux Mithoo, Sheema Kirmani and Mai Dhai were awarded the President's Pride of Performance Awards.

Mufti Muneebur Rahman was honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, as were former police inspector general Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig for public service.

Other awardees of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz were former Sindh chief secretary Sohail Rajput and Aziz Memon for public service.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Mufti Muneeb, Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib, Adnan Siddiqui among 73 civil ...

11:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan PM condemns Moscow attack

11:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Balochistan acting governor confers civil awards upon 15 individuals

10:06 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Peshawari Chappal maker Chacha Noor Din among 58 recipients of civil ...

07:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Literary icon Anwar Masood honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan ...

Pakistan

12:24 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

How to apply online for govt e-bike scheme 2024? 

07:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

8th Class History, Geography School Based Assessment Annual Term ...

11:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

03:01 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 23

09:04 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan holds impressive military parade on National Day in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: