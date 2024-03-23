Mufti Muneeb, Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib, Adnan Siddiqui among 73 civil award receipients in Sindh

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori awarded civil honours to important personalities from various fields at a ceremony at the Governor's House in Karachi on Saturday.

A total of 73 people from different fields were awarded civil honours at the ceremony.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, Qadir Bux Mithoo, Sheema Kirmani and Mai Dhai were awarded the President's Pride of Performance Awards.

Mufti Muneebur Rahman was honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, as were former police inspector general Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig for public service.

Other awardees of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz were former Sindh chief secretary Sohail Rajput and Aziz Memon for public service.