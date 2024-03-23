Search

Balochistan acting governor confers civil awards upon 15 individuals

11:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
QUETTA – Balochistan Acting Governor Capt (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Saturday conferred civil awards upon 15 individuals on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The governor conferred the 15 Civil Awards to numerous people from the province for their outstanding contributions in various spheres of life.

The acting governor conferred the awards and medals upon 15 personalities, including Abdul Karim Baryalai, Lal Jan Jaffar, former Balochistan High Court chief justice Shaheed Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Dr Maryam Varazgani, Shakar Bibi, Khalid Baqi, Shaheed Mir Muhammad Balaj Nosherwani, Professor Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Late Ghulam Qadir Khan Buzdar, Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai, Abdul Rauf Baloch and Muhammad Imtiaz Buzdar for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

On the occasion, people belonging to various sectors including members of the provincial assembly, senior government officials were attended the ceremony.

