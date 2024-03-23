Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Pakistan PM condemns Moscow attack

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif condemns Moscow attack
Source: File photo

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned Friday's terrorist attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims," he said on X.

The premier said his country stands with Russia at this difficult time.

Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers late Friday, killing over 140 people and injuring dozens of others. The attack took place as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.

Militant group Da’ish claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Mufti Muneeb, Kaleem Imam, Arif Habib, Adnan Siddiqui among 73 civil ...

11:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan PM condemns Moscow attack

11:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Balochistan acting governor confers civil awards upon 15 individuals

10:06 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Peshawari Chappal maker Chacha Noor Din among 58 recipients of civil ...

07:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Literary icon Anwar Masood honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan ...

Pakistan

12:24 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

How to apply online for govt e-bike scheme 2024? 

07:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

8th Class History, Geography School Based Assessment Annual Term ...

11:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

03:01 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 23

09:04 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan holds impressive military parade on National Day in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: