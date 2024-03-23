Pakistan PM condemns Moscow attack

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned Friday's terrorist attack in the Russian capital Moscow.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims," he said on X.

The premier said his country stands with Russia at this difficult time.

Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers late Friday, killing over 140 people and injuring dozens of others. The attack took place as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.

Militant group Da’ish claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.