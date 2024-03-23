Pakistan PM condemns Moscow attack

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned Friday's terrorist attack in the Russian capital Moscow.
"I strongly condemn the heinous attack in Moscow last night that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims," he said on X.
The premier said his country stands with Russia at this difficult time.
Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers late Friday, killing over 140 people and injuring dozens of others. The attack took place as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.
Militant group Da’ish claimed responsibility for the attack but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
