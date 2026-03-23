Hania Aamir’s ‘Sizzling’ Eid Saree Look Goes Viral

Lollywood Queen Hania Aamir has once again taken social media by storm after her latest Eid photoshoot in a saree went viral online, drawing widespread attention and sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

In her recent appearance, Hania donned a soft, nostalgic “old-school” aesthetic, often described by fans as a “Pehli Eid” vibe. She was seen wearing a cream and beige cotton saree featuring delicate floral patterns in earthy orange and red tones, complemented by a deep maroon and gold border. The lightweight fabric and minimal styling gave the outfit a classic, elegant daytime festive feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She paired the saree with a sleeveless maroon blouse, creating a striking contrast between modern and traditional elements. Her accessories further enhanced the “Desi girl” look, including red and white glass bangles, a simple pearl-like necklace, and a traditional gold hair ornament styled into her braid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The overall mood of the shoot leaned toward a natural, candid aesthetic. With minimal makeup, a soft glow, and her signature dimpled smile, the photos captured what fans described as an effortless and relatable charm. Shot during golden hour on a rooftop, the visuals added a warm and celebratory tone to the pictures.

The look quickly went viral as netizens are praising Eid-themed campaign showcasing multiple festive styles. While many fans praised her appearance and called her their “Eid highlight,” others criticized the boldness of her outfit, suggesting she should represent more traditional cultural values.

Despite the divided opinions, the snaps continue to trend widely across social media, reinforcing Hania Aamir’s status as one of the most talked-about personalities in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.