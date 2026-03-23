Iranian forces claim Shooting Down US F-15 near Hormuz Island

TEHRAN – Iranian forces claimed shooting down US F-15 near Hormuz Island, calling the aircraft as an “enemy” target intercepted in the area.

The claim has not yet been independently verified while US central command or other high officials are yet to share update.

Clips being shared online appears to show Iranian air defense systems engaging and striking what Iranian authorities referred to as an “enemy” aircraft in the vicinity.

Unconfirmed reports point to a US fighter jet crash in Kuwait. Authorities yet to respond. pic.twitter.com/DpABbYOe7P — Uma Shankar✍️ (@umashankermedia) March 23, 2026

Iranian officials have claimed that their forces successfully intercepted and neutralized the aircraft, though independent verification of the incident has not yet been established.

The cause of the alleged crash is still unknown, and there is no verified information regarding casualties or the status of the pilot. Multiple Arab media outlets are circulating similar claims, however, these accounts remain unverified, with no consensus on the aircraft type, exact circumstances, or any official acknowledgment.

If these claims are eventually confirmed, they could indicate a series of significant aircraft losses in the region amid ongoing tensions. Some reports even suggest this could mark the fourth US jet allegedly lost in connection with the broader conflict, though such figures have not been substantiated by independent sources.