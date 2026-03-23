Psl 11 Match Officials And Commentary Panel Announced

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced the match officials and commentary panel for its 11th edition.

For PSL 11, ICC Elite Panel umpires including Ahsan Raza, Christopher Gaffaney, Allahudien Paleker, and Alex Wharf have been named among the match officials.

The umpiring panel also features Sharfuddoula Saikat, Chris Brown, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Nasir Hussain, Zulfiqar Jan, Abdul Muqeet, Ali Haider, Imran Javed, and Tariq Rasheed.

The list of match referees includes Roshan Mahanama, Ali Naqvi, Kamran Chaudhry, Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aleem Musa, and Sohail Idris, while Richie Richardson will make his debut as a match referee in the mega event.

The commentary panel features prominent names such as Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Mike Haysman, Nick Knight, and JP Duminy.

Other commentators include Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan, Dominic Cork, Mark Boucher, and Carlos Brathwaite, along with Sikandar Bakht, Lisa Sthalekar, Greg Blewett, Martin Guptill, Aamir Sohail, and Akhtar Ali Khan.

The Urdu commentary panel comprises Tariq Saeed, Shoaib Malik, Sana Mir, Salman Butt, Marina Iqbal, Shah Faisal, and Ayaz Muhammad.