Sahibzada Farhan named ICC Player of the Month after record-breaking performance

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Sahibzada Farhan as the Player of the Month.

Farhan earned the award for his outstanding performance in February.

He scored a record 383 runs in 6 innings during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including two centuries.

Mohsin Naqvi’s congratulations:

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), congratulated Farhan on winning the award and expressed his best wishes.

He said this achievement is a matter of pride for Pakistan cricket and reflects Farhan’s hard work and professional approach. He also hoped that Farhan would continue his strong performances.

Naqvi further added that Farhan will achieve more success in the future through his talent and dedication.

It is worth mentioning that Will Jacks of England and Shadley van Schalkwyk of the USA were also nominated for the Player of the Month award.