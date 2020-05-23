51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – An EgyptAir special flight carrying fifty-one stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt and Tunisia left Cairo for Islamabad on Saturday, according to the country's embassy.
The passengers included a bereaved family, laid-off workers, visitors with expired visas, stranded Pakistani sailors, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, and other trainee government officers.
An @EGYPTAIR special-flight, chartered by the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, carrying 51 stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt (43) and Tunisia (8), left Cairo for Islamabad today. pic.twitter.com/nCl4imFXvl— Pakistan in Egypt (@PakistaninEgypt) May 23, 2020
Three Pakistani sailors, who were released by the Egyptian authorities from a vessel in Safaga Red Sea Port, also boarded the flight.
The flight was part of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in various countries through special flights.
- Pakistan calls for imposition of economic, military sanctions on India07:41 PM | 24 May, 2020
- PML-N’s Amir Muqam tests positive for coronavirus07:34 PM | 24 May, 2020
- Govt asks people not to visit tourist places on Eid06:59 PM | 24 May, 2020
- US announces $6 million for Pakistan to strengthen anti-coronavirus ...06:42 PM | 24 May, 2020
-
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for ...02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020