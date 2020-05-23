51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – An EgyptAir special flight carrying fifty-one stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt and Tunisia left Cairo for Islamabad on Saturday, according to the country's embassy.

The passengers included a bereaved family, laid-off workers, visitors with expired visas, stranded Pakistani sailors, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, and other trainee government officers.

An @EGYPTAIR special-flight, chartered by the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, carrying 51 stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt (43) and Tunisia (8), left Cairo for Islamabad today. pic.twitter.com/nCl4imFXvl — Pakistan in Egypt (@PakistaninEgypt) May 23, 2020

Three Pakistani sailors, who were released by the Egyptian authorities from a vessel in Safaga Red Sea Port, also boarded the flight.

The flight was part of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in various countries through special flights.