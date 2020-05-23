51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
Web Desk
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – An EgyptAir special flight carrying fifty-one stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt and Tunisia left Cairo for Islamabad on Saturday, according to the country's embassy.

The passengers included a bereaved family, laid-off workers, visitors with expired visas, stranded Pakistani sailors, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, and other trainee government officers.

Three Pakistani sailors, who were released by the Egyptian authorities from a vessel in Safaga Red Sea Port, also boarded the flight.

The flight was part of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in various countries through special flights.

More From This Category
Pakistan calls for imposition of economic, ...
07:41 PM | 24 May, 2020
PML-N’s Amir Muqam tests positive for ...
07:34 PM | 24 May, 2020
Govt asks people not to visit tourist places on ...
06:59 PM | 24 May, 2020
US announces $6 million for Pakistan to ...
06:42 PM | 24 May, 2020
Pakistan Air Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr
06:07 PM | 24 May, 2020
Indian troops arrest 4 young Kashmiris youth in ...
05:59 PM | 24 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr