Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with simplicity and religious fervour

LAHORE - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 is being celebrated with simplicity and religious fervour across Pakistan today (Sunday).

Most of the Eid prayers were offered open places, mosques, and Eidgahs in all cities and towns of the country with keep in mind the protocols of coronavirus precations.

At this time, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons the Ulema highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr. For the first time after a long time, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on the same day in Pakistan.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques, and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country including the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said it was a rare occasion where across the country Eid would be celebrated on the same day.

In order to facilitate Eid prayers at home due to covid19, PTV will telecast the Eid Prayers from Faisal Mosque @ 730am. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 23, 2020

President Alvi extends Eid greetings

President Dr Arif Alvi while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, urged them to keep adhering to the precautionary measures as the whole world was being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19.

عید مبارک، میں اپنی عید شہداء پی آئی اے، کورونا سے پیدا شدہ صورتحال میں روزی کمانے کی کوشش کرنے والے سب غریبوں، ڈاکٹر، نرسز، کورونا کے مریض، ہندوستانی مظالم برداشت کرنے والے کشمیریوں، ہندوستان میں اسلاموفوبیا سے متاثرہ مسلمانوں، فلسطینییوں اور مسلمان مہاجرین کے نام وقف کرتا ہوں۔ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 23, 2020

In his message on the Eid ul Fitr 1441 Hijrah, he said the whole nation with solidarity and precautionary measures would face the critical challenge of coronavirus.

میں عیدالفطر کی نماز گھر پر ادا کرونگا۔ میری تمام پاکستانیوں بلکہ تمام انسانوں سے درخواست ہےکہ وہ معاشرتی فاصلوں پر عمل کریں، ماسک پہنیں، اپنے ہاتھ دھوئیں تاکہ وہ خود اور اپنےعزیز خاندان والوں اور دوستوں کو کورونا سے محفوظ رکھیں۔انشاء اللہ پاکستان اس مشکل سے کامیاب ہوکر نکلے گا۔ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 23, 2020

He said Eid ul Fitr had special significance due to the holy month of Ramazan as the day heralded with the award for performing the religious obligations and strengthening the spirit of patience and sympathy.

“The day teaches us to adopt all those qualities of humanity, sacrifice, and patience as a permanent part of our lives which will pave the way for earning the divine blessings,” he added.

The president further said besides, sharing joys of this holy occasion, the day reminded them to also include the needy and deserving people in these pleasures by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

PM Khan wishes Nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon the nation to pay special attention to the plight of needy, neglected, and down-trodden segments of society while observing the auspicious event of Eid ul Fitr by extending all possible support, sympathy, and care.

In a message on Eid ul Fitr 1441 Hijrah being celebrated on Sunday across the country, he said by sharing joys of Eid with the downtrodden and neglected segments of the society, they could transform the observance of the religious occasion into a purposeful and objective event.

Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2020

The prime minister also emphasized upon the observance of precautionary measures and the government’s devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19 as with such approach the people could save lives of their loved ones and the countrymen.

Felicitating the nation and whole Muslim world, he observed that they were fortunate ones for reaping the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan.

Eid in another world

India has declared it will celebrate Eid on Monday. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today as the moon was not sighted on Friday.

The Jeddah-based Okaz paper reported that the moon-sighting committee had said that Saturday, May 23, would be the last day of Ramadan, while Sunday, May 24, would be the first day of Eid — Shawwal 1, 1441.

The UAE will also celebrate Eid today as the moon-sighting committee set up by the justice ministry announced that the moon was not sighted and Shawwal 1 would fall on Sunday, May 24.

Indonesia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Qatar are also observing Eid today.