UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general elections on July 4

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that national elections will be held on July 4, giving British citizens the opportunity to choose their future through their votes.

According to a report, Sunak made the announcement during a press conference outside his office on Downing Street, ending all speculation about the timing of the new elections.

Speaking in the rain in London, he emphasized that this is the moment for the British people to decide their future. He positioned himself as a symbol of stability, contrasting with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

Sunak stated, “In the coming weeks, I will fight for every single vote. I will earn your trust and prove that under my leadership, only the Conservative Party’s government will safeguard the hard-won economic stability.”

Reports indicate that despite long-standing governance, Sunak’s Conservative Party is in a weakened position, while Labour is poised for potential victory after 14 years.

Criticizing Labour, Sunak said, “Starmer takes the easy path with no clear plan, leading to an uncertain future.”

Not only Sunak is trailing behind Labour in pre-election surveys, but he is also increasingly reliant on a small team of advisors for his campaign.

Before becoming Prime Minister two years ago, Sunak was the Chancellor of the Exchequer, continuously advocating his economic plans, which have not garnered widespread appreciation.

Both major parties will focus on the economy and defense in their campaigns, issues that have been in decline. Sunak’s government blames Labour for hindering tax increases, while Labour accuses the Conservatives of economic mismanagement over the past 14 years.

Several Conservative Party members welcomed Sunak’s election announcement, although some leaders expressed dissatisfaction. One anonymous MP described the decision as “a death wish for 2024.”