Search

World

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general elections on July 4

Web Desk
09:13 AM | 23 May, 2024
UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general elections on July 4

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that national elections will be held on July 4, giving British citizens the opportunity to choose their future through their votes.

According to a report, Sunak made the announcement during a press conference outside his office on Downing Street, ending all speculation about the timing of the new elections.

Speaking in the rain in London, he emphasized that this is the moment for the British people to decide their future. He positioned himself as a symbol of stability, contrasting with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

Sunak stated, “In the coming weeks, I will fight for every single vote. I will earn your trust and prove that under my leadership, only the Conservative Party’s government will safeguard the hard-won economic stability.”

Reports indicate that despite long-standing governance, Sunak’s Conservative Party is in a weakened position, while Labour is poised for potential victory after 14 years.

Criticizing Labour, Sunak said, “Starmer takes the easy path with no clear plan, leading to an uncertain future.”

Not only Sunak is trailing behind Labour in pre-election surveys, but he is also increasingly reliant on a small team of advisors for his campaign.

Before becoming Prime Minister two years ago, Sunak was the Chancellor of the Exchequer, continuously advocating his economic plans, which have not garnered widespread appreciation.

Both major parties will focus on the economy and defense in their campaigns, issues that have been in decline. Sunak’s government blames Labour for hindering tax increases, while Labour accuses the Conservatives of economic mismanagement over the past 14 years.

Several Conservative Party members welcomed Sunak’s election announcement, although some leaders expressed dissatisfaction. One anonymous MP described the decision as “a death wish for 2024.”

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s new prime minister

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

09:13 AM | 23 May, 2024

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general elections on July 4

01:30 PM | 22 May, 2024

Major breakthrough as Norway, Ireland and Spain decide to recognise ...

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

09:38 PM | 21 May, 2024

World leaders who died in plane crashes!

05:03 PM | 21 May, 2024

London-Singapore flight hit by 'severe turbulence': 1 dead, several ...

09:31 AM | 21 May, 2024

Iran announces presidential election schedule after tragic death of ...

World

02:39 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz ...

09:48 PM | 20 May, 2024

Israel denies role in Iran helicopter crash, which killed President ...

05:14 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gaza war: ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel PM ...

02:57 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, ...

12:19 PM | 20 May, 2024

World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

10:58 PM | 20 May, 2024

Julian Assange granted permission to appeal against his extradition ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB amendments case hearing

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: