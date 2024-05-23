Karachi police bust gang involved in child abuse

KARACHI – Orangi Town police claimed to have arrested six members of a gang involved in the sexual abuse of minors.
During a press conference, SP Orangi Town Saad bin Obaid revealed that the gang targeted children aged 10 to 14. The police have rescued three children and found videos of abuse on the suspects’ mobile phones.
SP Obaid stated that the gang was also involved in kidnapping and abusing the children. The breakthrough in the case came after a child went missing on May 11, leading to the gang’s exposure.
The ringleader, Nisar, allegedly lured children from a game shop with small sums of money, keeping them in captivity and abusing them.
To evade capture, the suspects used helmets from online motorcycle services to transport the children discreetly.
The arrested suspects include the ringleader Niaz and his accomplices Bahadur Shah, Ali Akbar, Malik Qasim, Tanveer Abbas, and Rahimullah.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
