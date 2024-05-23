Karachi police bust gang involved in child abuse

KARACHI – Orangi Town police claimed to have arrested six members of a gang involved in the sexual abuse of minors.

During a press conference, SP Orangi Town Saad bin Obaid revealed that the gang targeted children aged 10 to 14. The police have rescued three children and found videos of abuse on the suspects’ mobile phones.

SP Obaid stated that the gang was also involved in kidnapping and abusing the children. The breakthrough in the case came after a child went missing on May 11, leading to the gang’s exposure.

The ringleader, Nisar, allegedly lured children from a game shop with small sums of money, keeping them in captivity and abusing them.

To evade capture, the suspects used helmets from online motorcycle services to transport the children discreetly.

The arrested suspects include the ringleader Niaz and his accomplices Bahadur Shah, Ali Akbar, Malik Qasim, Tanveer Abbas, and Rahimullah.