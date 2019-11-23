Khurshid Shah's judicial remand extended for 14 days in assets beyond income case

SUKKUR - Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday has extended Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah’s judicial remand for 14 days in assets beyond income case.

According to media details, the PPP leader was taken to Sukkur’s Accountability Court (AC) from the hospital in an ambulance where Khurshid Shah’s counsel requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return Khurshid Shah’s mobile phone.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that Khurshid Shah’s cell phone has been sent for a forensic audit and will be returned after completion of the required procedure.

The court directed the NAB to produce the PPP leader on December 7 again.