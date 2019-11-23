Khurshid Shah's judicial remand extended for 14 days in assets beyond income case
Share
SUKKUR - Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday has extended Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah’s judicial remand for 14 days in assets beyond income case.
According to media details, the PPP leader was taken to Sukkur’s Accountability Court (AC) from the hospital in an ambulance where Khurshid Shah’s counsel requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return Khurshid Shah’s mobile phone.
The NAB prosecutor told the court that Khurshid Shah’s cell phone has been sent for a forensic audit and will be returned after completion of the required procedure.
The court directed the NAB to produce the PPP leader on December 7 again.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019