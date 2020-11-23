10 Richest Actresses of All Time

This is our list of world’s top 20 richest actresses of all time. We have listed these elite celebs in any order of wealth they have amassed over the years in the movie industry.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Net worth: $400 million

The glamorous actor-singer, Jennifer Lopez has a whooping net worth of $400 million. Bagging the title of the highest-paid woman in Hollywood and the music industry, JLo earns approximately $40 million per year. From a successful clothing and fragrance range to a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, she is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Producing Hustlers earned her a Golden Globe Nomination adding to her success list.

CHER

Net Worth: $360 million

Dubbed as 'Goddess of Pop', Cher has sold more than 100 million albums and won major accolades like Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in Moon Struck. Also awarded for Silkwood and her famous role as Mermaid, Masks and Burlesque. In addition, her work for animal rights is worth definitely worth the recognition.

JENNIFER ANISTON

Net Worth: $300 million

American sweetheart Jennifer Aniston got major stardom with her role in the popular series Friends as the stunning Rachel Green. Airing for 10 seasons, Aniston earned $1 million per episode. Starring in multiple blockbuster films, Anniston is well-loved for her charm and friendly nature.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Net Worth: $165 million

World’s highest-paid actress since 2018, the striking Scarlett Johansson is the ninth highest-grossing box office star of all time. Johansson has delivered back to back hits in recent times and gained immense stardom after starring in the blockbuster Marvel DC's Avengers series.

MILEY CYRUS

Net Worth: $160 million

From being the famous Hannah Montana to a leading vocalist and actress, Miley Cyrus has done it all. The paparazzi favourite release hit pop albums alongside her acting adventures in The Night Before and A Very Murray Christmas. Apart from establishing a successful career at a young age, the starlet has always been in limelight for her wild streak.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Net Worth: $160 million

Hunger Games’ star Jennifer Lawrence, the bad girl of Hollywood has a massive net worth. The Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook is one of the most influencing celebrities around the globe. Lawrence is also one of the most bankable female stars with two Academy Award Nomination under her belt.

ANGELINA JOLIE

Net Worth: $120 million

Hollywood’s A-lister actress stands tall with a net worth of $120 million. With looks to die for and a humanitarian at heart, the acting powerhouse has proved her chops in the acclaimed Lara Croft series, Mr and Mrs Smith and Maleficent.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Net Worth: $50 million

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established herself as a leading actress in Bollywood and then became a much-loved celebrity in Hollywood. She is considered a versatile artist with incredible acting and singing skills.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Net Worth: $40 million

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has scored many blockbusters under her name. Her dream team with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh in Padmavat became the highest-earning Bollywood films of all time. Not only this, Padukone has also worked opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.