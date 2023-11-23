Israel says release of hostages under truce with Hamas delayed

TEL AVIV – Israel defence forces and Palestine group Hamas agreed to stop fighting under a four truce that also includes the exchange of some of the captives but now the release of hostages has been delayed till Friday.

Tel Aviv’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said release will start on Friday, not before that, hindering the hopes of families who are eagerly looking to see their close ones.

Around 200 hostages were taken by Palestinian fighters during the October 7 assault, and 50 will be released under the truce. In previous days, Hamas released four members.

Meanwhile, Qatar brokered a temporary truce seeking 150 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Jewish forces.

A large number of Palestinians are confined in Israeli prisons and are facing strict detention.

The United Nations has welcomed the deal, calling it an important step. UN chief António Guterres added that the UN stood ready to “maximize” the positive humanitarian impact of the agreement.

“This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done,” Mr. Guterres said via a statement from his spokesperson Farhan Haq.

The development comes as UN humanitarians reiterated that they remain ready to seize the opportunity to ramp up lifesaving aid to the enclave.