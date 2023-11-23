Israel says release of hostages under truce with Hamas delayed

TEL AVIV – Israel defence forces and Palestine group Hamas agreed to stop fighting under a four truce that also includes the exchange of some of the captives but now the release of hostages has been delayed till Friday.
Tel Aviv’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said release will start on Friday, not before that, hindering the hopes of families who are eagerly looking to see their close ones.
Around 200 hostages were taken by Palestinian fighters during the October 7 assault, and 50 will be released under the truce. In previous days, Hamas released four members.
Meanwhile, Qatar brokered a temporary truce seeking 150 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Jewish forces.
A large number of Palestinians are confined in Israeli prisons and are facing strict detention.
The United Nations has welcomed the deal, calling it an important step. UN chief António Guterres added that the UN stood ready to “maximize” the positive humanitarian impact of the agreement.
“This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done,” Mr. Guterres said via a statement from his spokesperson Farhan Haq.
The development comes as UN humanitarians reiterated that they remain ready to seize the opportunity to ramp up lifesaving aid to the enclave.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
