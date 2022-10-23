‘PTI leader’ threatens to kill chief election commissioner, his family (VIDEO)

10:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
ISLAMABAD – A man, who claims to be a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has threatened to kill Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja and his family members.

The man issued the threat in a video shared on Twitter by senior journalist Umar Cheema.

The video surfaces a couple of days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The suspect introduces himself as Khurram Madyal, general secretary of PTI labour wing Muridke, in the video.

“Currently, I am in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and will be back in a couple of days. I want to give a message to election commissioner that I will kill you and your family wherever you will be in the world”.

As the video is getting viral on social media, people have asked authorities to take action against the person for issuing such threats. 

The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified independently. 

