Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on October 23, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
1 USD is 277.2 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 298.05 PKR, 1 British Pound is 358.1 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.55 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.25 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.2 for buying and 278.9 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 278.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|277.2
|278.9
|EUR
|Euro
|298.05
|300.80
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|358.10
|361.60
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|73.55
|74.10
|AED
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.25
|75.90
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|185.25
|187.91
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|731.21
|739.21
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|200.35
|202.75
|CNY
|China Yuan
|38.88
|39.28
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|40.29
|40.69
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.30
|35.65
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|897.37
|906.87
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|64.13
|64.73
|NZD
|New Zealand $
|165.23
|167.23
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|24.96
|25.26
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|715.71
|724.21
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|75.45
|76.15
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|208.64
|210.64
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|26.46
|26.76
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|319.39
|322.19
|THB
|Thai Baht
|8.15
|8.30
