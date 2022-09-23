Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 23, 2022
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 23, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 241.7 244.1
Euro EUR 237.5 240
UK Pound Sterling GBP 271 273
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.9 66.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.1 64.7
Australian Dollar AUD 158.6 159.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 635.56 639.06
Canadian Dollar CAD 177,7 179.12
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.54 30.89
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 772.43 777.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.95 142.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65
Omani Riyal OMR 619.71 624.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.85 66.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 169.25 170.55
Swedish Korona SEK 22.16 22.46
Swiss Franc CHF 247.75 249.5
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

