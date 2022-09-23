Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 23, 2022
09:25 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|241.7
|244.1
|Euro
|EUR
|237.5
|240
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|271
|273
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|65.9
|66.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.1
|64.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|158.6
|159.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|635.56
|639.06
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177,7
|179.12
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.07
|32.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.54
|30.89
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.01
|3.09
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.6
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|772.43
|777.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.84
|53.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|140.95
|142.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.35
|23.65
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|619.71
|624.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.85
|66.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|169.25
|170.55
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|22.16
|22.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.75
|249.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- PAKvsEng: Pakistan to take on England in third T20I today10:30 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Marina Sports City by Al-Jalil developers launches a sports anthem10:09 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
-
- Karachi DSP robbed at gunpoint09:50 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:25 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Myriad Lights11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- How much did Atif Aslam earn from his two Bollywood songs?08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor entrances fans on US tour11:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022