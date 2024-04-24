Search

PakistanTop News

US again warns Pakistan of 'sanctions’ over deals with Iran amid geopolitical tension

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
US again warns Pakistan of 'sanctions' over deals with Iran amid geopolitical tension

WASHINGTON - United States has issued fresh warnings for Pakistani government over business deals with Iran, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded official visit to Pakistan.

During his historic visit to neighboring country, Islamabad and Tehran inked several MoUs for cooperation in different fields and to boost trade to $10 billion.

As two countries made global headlines, Washington once again warned Pakistan of imposing sanctions for signing new agreements with Iran.

During a press briefing in Washington, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, warned Islamabad about potential sanctions if it continues business ties with Iran.

Patel stressed that those engaging in such agreements should consider the sanctions and align their actions with Pakistan's foreign policy.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued caution to anyone considering trade deals with Iran, noting the risk of sanctions.

While Miller did not explicitly mention Pakistan, he reminded about the US's significant role as Pakistan's biggest foreign market and a major investor in the country over the past two decades. He emphasized that Pakistan's economic success is beneficial for both countries and expressed a desire to continue their partnership.

Regarding President Raisi's visit to Pakistan and the bilateral agreements between Iran and Pakistan, Miller hinted at the possibility of these agreements affecting US-Pakistan relations due to potential sanctions related to Iran.

It is worth noting that the US had previously cautioned Islamabad about potential sanctions for importing gas from Iran, stating its lack of support for the pipeline project.

