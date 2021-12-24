Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
Web Desk
10:48 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
Share

An fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday night, according to the reports surfacing in the Indian media. 

An Indian news channel tweeted, "#BreakingNews This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie: IAF confirmed #crash #IAF @IAF_MCC."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet that an inquiry is being ordered into the incident.

