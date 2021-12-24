Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

An fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday night, according to the reports surfacing in the Indian media.

An Indian news channel tweeted, "#BreakingNews This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie: IAF confirmed #crash #IAF @IAF_MCC."

#BreakingNews This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie: IAF confirmed

#crash #IAF @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/v1hsx7sE7s — United News of India (@uniindianews) December 24, 2021

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet that an inquiry is being ordered into the incident.