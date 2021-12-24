Watch: Man in Sri Lanka lifted 30-feet into the air while flying kite

10:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
COLOMBO – In a freak incident, a man was literally left hanging by a thread in the air 30 feet above after kite-flying went wrong in Sri Lanka.

The incident happened in Point Pedro, located in Sri Lanka's Jaffna district, on December 20 during the Thai Pongal festival where kite-flying is popular sport.

The man, identified as Nadarasa Manoharan, can be seen in a viral video hanging on a jute rope that was attached to his large kite.

Reports said that Manoharan was admitted to Point Pedro Hospital with minor injuries he sustained after crashing to the ground.

Speaking to Newswire, the man said he was lifted off in the air as he had not realised that the people behind him had let go of the kite rope in the gusty wind. Mr Manoharan said that he let go of the rope when his hands became numb to hold on.

