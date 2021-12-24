Australian high commissioner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan

Australian high commissioner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw paid a farewell call Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed, according to ISPR.

The COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed upon the need for sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He thanked visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

