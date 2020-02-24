PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K
10:46 AM | 24 Feb, 2020
PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the premier said that Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.

Imran Khan said that their sufferings have multiplied after fifth August's siege by Modi government.

