PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir.
In a tweet, the premier said that Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.
Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt. I urge world community, esp women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJK.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 23, 2020
Imran Khan said that their sufferings have multiplied after fifth August's siege by Modi government.
