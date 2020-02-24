PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the premier said that Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.

Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt. I urge world community, esp women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 23, 2020

Imran Khan said that their sufferings have multiplied after fifth August's siege by Modi government.