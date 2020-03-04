Fawad wants Punjab govt to move court for Shehbaz's disqualification
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to move the court against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his disqualification as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is reluctant to come back to Pakistan.
Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had submitted an affidavit before the Lahore High Court while seeking permission for his brother's treatment in abroad. The PML-N leader in the affidavit had assured return of his convicted brother Nawaz Sharif to the country to face the cases in different courts.
کابینہ نے نواز شریف کی بیرون ملک روانگی عدالتی فیصلوں کے مطابق رقم سے مشروط کی تھی بعد میں عدالتوں نے شہباز شریف کی گارنٹی پر انھیں باہر جانے دیا، اب جب نواز شریف واپس نہیں آ رہے تو پنجاب حکومت کو عدالت سے شہباز شریف کی نااھلی کیلئے درخواست کرنی چاھیے، اپنی ذمہ داری ادا کریں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 4, 2020
The federal minister took to Twitter and said the cabinet had imposed a condition of submitting money as a guarantee for Nawaz's departure but the courts later allowed the convicted premier to travel to foreign country on Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee.
Fawad Chaudhry urged the Punjab government to come forward and approach court to bring back Nawaz Sharif.
Ailing Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for his treatment in November 2019.
Yesterday, the federal government, after discussing the matter with Punjab government, sent a letter to the UK government to deport Nawaz Sharif as his bail has ended.
'Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan': Shehbaz ... 11:40 AM | 16 Nov, 2019
LAHORE – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has submitted an affidavit before ...
- NUST becomes only Pakistani uni in top 300 world universities of ...06:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- AIOU to enforce digital automation system by autumn 202005:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- 'Religious scholars playing important role in guidance, training of ...05:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Madinah holy sites after coronavirus ...04:42 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Female Chinese student accuses Malakand University professor of ...02:33 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein heading to Rikers island after heart surgery01:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Social media applauds Geo TV's decision to suspend Khalil-ur-Rehman's ...12:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019