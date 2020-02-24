Qalandars, Gladiators and Kings fined for slow over-rates
KARACHI - Three teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their respective matches played in Lahore and Karachi on Sunday.
Lahore Qalandars have been fired for slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the seventh match. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have been fined over the same charges.
Lahore Qalandars
An official statement said that as this was first offence by Qalandars, all 11playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.
In the stipulated time, Qalandars were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances.
If Qalandars are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees.
The charges were levelled by Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (both on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.
Gladiators and Kings
Players from both teams were found to be one over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, playing members from either side have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees as per the Article 2.22.
If either side is again found guilty of a slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each playing eleven squad member will be fined 20 per cent of his match fee.
The charges were levelled by Faisal Khan Afridi and Richard Illingworth (both on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), while match referee Roshan Mahanama imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.
