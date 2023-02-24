Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz to discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ahead of the start of the apex committee meeting.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum was also present in the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the spy chief briefed the premier about recent visit of a Pakistani delegation to Kabul to discuss security matters and anti-terrorism measures.

Reports said the civil and military leadership also discussed the agenda of the apex committee which is underway to discuss strategy to curb rising terrorism in the country.