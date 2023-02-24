Search

Pakistan

Security forces kill hardcore terrorist in Balochistan's Awaran

09:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Security forces kill hardcore terrorist in Balochistan's Awaran
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPIND –  Security forces killed a hardcore terrorist during an intelligence based operation in District Awaran, Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, on a credible lead with regards to presence of a hide out of terrorists involved in recent IED attacks in the area, a heliborne Force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition has also been seized.

Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard earned peace in the province, the military's media wing said.

Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Pakistan

Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz to discuss security matters

05:11 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

09:48 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Balochistan minister sent on physical remand in Barkhan killings case

09:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Israeli forces kill 11 Palestinians, injure over 100 in West Bank

03:14 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Security forces recover kidnapped Barkhan family members after Khetran’s arrest

09:33 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Defence Minister, ISI chief in Afghanistan to discuss security issues

03:13 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Security forces kill hardcore terrorist in Balochistan's Awaran

09:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: