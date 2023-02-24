Security forces kill hardcore terrorist in Balochistan's Awaran

RAWALPIND – Security forces killed a hardcore terrorist during an intelligence based operation in District Awaran, Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, on a credible lead with regards to presence of a hide out of terrorists involved in recent IED attacks in the area, a heliborne Force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition has also been seized.

Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard earned peace in the province, the military's media wing said.