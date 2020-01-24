China urges world to recognize Pakistan's active efforts against terror-financing
BEIJING - China has expressed satisfaction over visible progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system and urged world community to recognize and encourage Pakistan’s political will and active efforts for anti-terrorism financing.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang was commenting on Pakistan’s Action Plan report which was discussed during the joint group Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Beijing.
He hoped that the FATF would continue to offer constructive support and assistance to Pakistan in its continued efforts to improve the counter-terrorism financing system.
